In Saboteurs on the River, you are invited to Red River Landing in Louisiana to celebrate the Summer Gumbo Festival. However, you learn that all is not well in this tourism hotspot, as there have been a series of strange thefts and accidents around town. Your job will be to figure out who the saboteur is before they escalate things any further.



The story is based on the mystery novel “Saboteurs on the River” by Mildred A. Wirt. The game will loosely follow the plot of Saboteurs, although the story will be modernized and set in the Louisiana bayou.

Gameplay Features:

First-person point-and-click mystery game

Get lost in the labyrinthine Louisiana bayou and hold your own against its alligators, frogs, and mosquitoes

Help make arrangements for the Summer Gumbo Festival

Snoop, eavesdrop, and stakeout to gather clues… but don’t get caught!

Solve puzzles, hunt for clues, and untangle everyone’s twisted motives, but don’t get bamboozled by a red herring!

You’ll meet plenty of new characters:

Wilbur Abernathy: Wilbur is a local goofball who was supposed to be watching the bridge when the accident happened. Now he's in a whole heap of trouble.

Roy Fisher: Roy lives alone in a swamp shack with a dozen farm animals. The other locals think he's a bit kooky, but is that all there is to him, or is there something more sinister?

Sara Ottman: Sara owns Ottman Boat Dock. She is upset that a few of her boats have been stolen recently. Why would anyone want to mess with her?

Steven Ottman: Is Steven a scapegoat, or was he somehow involved in the sabotage in Red River Landing?

Lavinia Aldridge: Is she just a bad journalist, or does she have something to hide?

⁠This game includes longer gameplay, more puzzles, and a task list!⁠